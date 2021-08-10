Uruguay to Open Borders for Vaccinated Foreigners From November 1 - President

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Uruguay will open its borders to vaccinated foreigners with negative PCR coronavirus test results from November 1, President Luis Lacalle Pou told reporters.

"The Council of Ministers decided today the following: with regard to the border, from September 1, entry [to foreigners]- homeowners [in Uruguay] will be allowed, they must be vaccinated and have a negative PCR," Pou said.

"From November 1, we will allow entry to all foreigners who have received a vaccine and presented a negative PCR," the president said.