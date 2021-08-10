Uruguay to Start Offering 3rd COVID-19 Shot to Citizens in Mid-August

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Uruguay will begin inoculating its citizens with a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on August 16, President Luis Lacalle Pou told reporters.

"From tomorrow [August 10], citizens will be appointed the dates for receiving the third dose, starting August 16," he said on Monday, referring to the Pfizer booster shot that will be administrated to all those who have been vaccinated with China's CoronaVac.

Uruguay is also set to open borders to vaccinated foreigners with negative PCR test results from November 1, Luis Lacalle Pou added.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the South American country has registered over 380,000 cumulative COVID-19 cases, including 5,989 deaths.