Uruguay to Start Vaccination Against COVID-19 in April 2021 - President

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Uruguay plans to start vaccinations against the coronavirus disease in April 2021, President Luis Lacalle Pou has said, adding that the vaccination will not be obligatory.

"We have a reasonable date which is the beginning of the second quarter of the next year, sometime in April... the vaccination horizon is on that date," the president said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Lacalle Pou added that the vaccination plan covers the first 700,000 doses and then another 500,000 doses.

At the press conference, the president also announced a series of new restrictive measures due to the surge in the new COVID-19 positive cases in the country.

"The remote work in all public offices, the cancellation of all indoor sports including basketball, the closure of bars and restaurants will be at 00:00 [06:00 GMT] and fines will be applied to workplaces that do not comply with protocols," the president said.

The government will evaluate the effectiveness of these measures from December 2 to 18 and may announce new restrictive steps.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Uruguay has registered 6,024 positive cases, including 4,483 patients who have recovered and 78 people who have died.