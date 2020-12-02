UrduPoint.com
Uruguay To Support Mercosur, EAEU Integration If Issue Discussed - Foreign Minister

Wed 02nd December 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Uruguay will support the integration of the Latin American trade bloc of Mercosur and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), it such an issue is raised, Uruguayan Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo said on Tuesday.

According to the diplomat, the international community should fight for integration amid a general fragmentation trend.

"And I think that Uruguay will support such a treaty, if it is discussed, on the deep integration between Mercosur and the Eurasian Economic Union," Bustillo said at a press conference after the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

In December 2018, representatives of Mercosur and the EAEU inked a memorandum on trade and economic cooperation during a meeting in the Uruguayan capital of Montevideo.

