Sat 27th February 2021 | 07:00 AM

Uruguay Wants to Purchase Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Health Minister

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) Uruguay is ready to purchase Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus and waiting for the relevant documents from Moscow, Uruguayan Minister of Health Daniel Salinas told Sputnik.

"We would like this vaccine to be added to the portfolio [of vaccines available in Uruguay] because of its good quality, but we have not received any answer yet ... We are waiting for relevant documents," Salinas said on late Friday.

The minister said that Uruguay was interested in an opportunity to produce Russia's vaccine.

Salinas added that the Latin American nation also wanted to develop bilateral health cooperation.

