UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uruguayan Businesses Promote Vaccinations By Giving Freebies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 02:00 PM

Uruguayan Businesses Promote Vaccinations by Giving Freebies

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Local companies in Uruguay began to reward citizens of the country who have got or are going to get coronavirus vaccine shots in different ways ” from a free lunch to gym membership.

The main objective is to stop the pandemic as soon as possible. Since everyone is "going through very bad times" it is essential "to contribute somehow and motivate everyone to get vaccinated," the director of Fellini restaurant, who proposed the idea to serve free main dishes, Florencia Etchemendy told Sputnik.

The employers of Fellini said that the initiative was widely accepted among Uruguayans. There were even people who went to eat right after getting vaccine's first dose.

There are some other companies that share a similar policy.

Tu Lugar gym, located in Montevideo, gives a free membership to the citizens who have completed two stages of vaccination, Pecana restaurant gives free brownies, while Salinas del Almiron hotel, located in Paysandu (northwest of Uruguay), gifts a bottle of wine.

"There is no doubts that the more Uruguayans are vaccinated, the sooner we will be able to resume some of the activities that we miss so much," the manager of Salinas del Almiron, Daniel Lopez said.

Uruguay is considered to have a good pace of population's immunization process, which began on March 1. According to the data, published by the Ministry of Health on Thursday, more than 2 million people have been vaccinated so far: 1,266,776 with one dose and 900,627 with both.

Related Topics

Hotel Florencia Salinas Paysandu Montevideo Uruguay March From Share Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fireworks light up Yas Island in celebration of Ei ..

49 minutes ago

Free entry to Sharjah museums on International Mus ..

49 minutes ago

Japan adds 3 more prefectures to virus state of em ..

1 hour ago

India reports daily rise in coronavirus cases of 3 ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Afg ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.