Uruguayan Businesses Promote Vaccinations by Giving Freebies

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Local companies in Uruguay began to reward citizens of the country who have got or are going to get coronavirus vaccine shots in different ways ” from a free lunch to gym membership.

The main objective is to stop the pandemic as soon as possible. Since everyone is "going through very bad times" it is essential "to contribute somehow and motivate everyone to get vaccinated," the director of Fellini restaurant, who proposed the idea to serve free main dishes, Florencia Etchemendy told Sputnik.

The employers of Fellini said that the initiative was widely accepted among Uruguayans. There were even people who went to eat right after getting vaccine's first dose.

There are some other companies that share a similar policy.

Tu Lugar gym, located in Montevideo, gives a free membership to the citizens who have completed two stages of vaccination, Pecana restaurant gives free brownies, while Salinas del Almiron hotel, located in Paysandu (northwest of Uruguay), gifts a bottle of wine.

"There is no doubts that the more Uruguayans are vaccinated, the sooner we will be able to resume some of the activities that we miss so much," the manager of Salinas del Almiron, Daniel Lopez said.

Uruguay is considered to have a good pace of population's immunization process, which began on March 1. According to the data, published by the Ministry of Health on Thursday, more than 2 million people have been vaccinated so far: 1,266,776 with one dose and 900,627 with both.