Uruguayan Defense Minister Says Concerned Over Possible Armed Conflict In Venezuela

6 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 02:40 AM

Uruguayan Defense Minister Says Concerned Over Possible Armed Conflict in Venezuela

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) Uruguayan Defense Minister Jose Bayardi expressed concern over the threat of a military conflict in Venezuela, noting that some countries are promoting the idea of interference in the Venezuelan crisis.

"There is a possibility of eruption of a military conflict in Venezuela. There are permanent tensions around the conflict. At the same time, some Latin American countries continue to promote the military solution to the conflict ... that would be a disaster for the region and a sign of lacking responsibility of these governments," Bayardi told Sputnik on Friday.

The Uruguayan defense minister defines the situation in Venezuela as an "institutional crisis." He believes that the country's opposition was actively calling for a military interference in Venezuela.

Bayardi called on both the Venezuelan government and opposition to search for the ways to solve the crisis.

The minister added that the United States was destabilizing the situation in Venezuela via the unilateral sanctions against Caracas.

Venezuela has long been suffering from a humanitarian and political crisis that intensified in January when, after disputing President Nicolas Maduro's re-election, US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido illegally declared himself the country's interim president. The United States and some other countries have recognized Guaido. Russia and a number of other countries have said they recognize Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

Commenting on the situation in Venezuela, US President Donald Trump said in January that "all options are on the table."

