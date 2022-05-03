UrduPoint.com

Uruguayan Deputy Minister Criticizes Ban On RT, Sputnik

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Uruguayan Deputy Minister Criticizes Ban on RT, Sputnik

PUNTA DEL ESTE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) Censoring the media, as has been done with RT and Sputnik, is not normal,  Ana Ribeiro, deputy minister of education of Uruguay, told Sputnik.

"In general, I don't see anything good in media being censored," Ribeiro said, commenting on the situation with the ban on Russian media broadcasting in a number of countries.

In early March, Uruguay's largest telecommunications company, state-owned National Administration of Telecommunications announced the suspension of the broadcast of the RT, causing dissent on the part of Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou.

On March 2, the European Union suspended the broadcasting of several Russian media outlets as part of the sanctions against Russia for its military operation in Ukraine. RT, Sputnik and their subsidiaries came under the ban. The TikTok and Instagram (banned in Russia) accounts of these Russian outlets have already ceased functioning in the EU.

Related Topics

Ukraine Education Russia European Union Company Uruguay March Media Instagram

Recent Stories

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

2 hours ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

2 hours ago
 Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housi ..

Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housing Initiatives Amid Rising Hom ..

2 hours ago
 West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in ..

West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in Agreement With Kiev - Scholz

3 hours ago
 Direct NATO Participation in Ukraine Conflict Rule ..

Direct NATO Participation in Ukraine Conflict Ruled Out - Scholz

3 hours ago
 Ukraine Envoy Urges Ottawa to Reduce Russia's Dipl ..

Ukraine Envoy Urges Ottawa to Reduce Russia's Diplomatic Presence in Canada

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.