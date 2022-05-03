Uruguayan Deputy Minister Criticizes Ban on RT, Sputnik

PUNTA DEL ESTE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) Censoring the media, as has been done with RT and Sputnik, is not normal, Ana Ribeiro, deputy minister of education of Uruguay, told Sputnik.

"In general, I don't see anything good in media being censored," Ribeiro said, commenting on the situation with the ban on Russian media broadcasting in a number of countries.

In early March, Uruguay's largest telecommunications company, state-owned National Administration of Telecommunications announced the suspension of the broadcast of the RT, causing dissent on the part of Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou.

On March 2, the European Union suspended the broadcasting of several Russian media outlets as part of the sanctions against Russia for its military operation in Ukraine. RT, Sputnik and their subsidiaries came under the ban. The TikTok and Instagram (banned in Russia) accounts of these Russian outlets have already ceased functioning in the EU.