MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Top Uruguayan diplomat Francisco Bustillo will travel to Moscow in the coming days for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Bustillo's chief of staff told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The main goal is to meet with Minister Lavrov because he invited the Uruguayan minister of foreign relations to visit Moscow," Fernando Lopez Fabregat said.

The ministers will discuss bilateral relations and international events, the official added. He described ties between the two countries as "very good."

"The agenda has not been finalized. Some details are still missing. I prefer not to give many details until it has been settled," Lopez Fabregat said.

Uruguayan media said that Bustillo will leave for Madrid on Thursday and arrive in Moscow on Sunday. He will reportedly stay in Russia until December 2. He is expected to meet with Lavrov on November 30.