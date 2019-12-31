Uruguayan President Declares State of Emergency Over Growing Number of Killings of Women

(@FahadShabbir)

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez has declared a state of emergency in the country amid growing number of cases of murder of women, an order published on the website of the president's office said.

"In view of the unrest caused by recent acts of violence against women, the president ... decided to declare a state of emergency at the national level because of gender-based violence," the document read.

According to the document, public campaigns and virtual courses to promote importance of women protection will be held in schools and prisons.

The data by the Uruguayan Interior Ministry shows that a total of 108 complaints of gender-based violence are registered daily in the country. Representatives of feminist organizations claim that 35 women died at the hands of men over the past year. Moreover, three young women were killed during the Christmas holidays.