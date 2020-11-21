UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uruguayan Private Company Wants To Buy Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccines For 1.5Mln People - CEO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 02:40 AM

Uruguayan Private Company Wants to Buy Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccines for 1.5Mln People - CEO

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) The Uruguayan private medical company of Casmu has reached an agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on purchasing coronavirus vaccines Sputnik V, developed in Russia, for 1.5 million people, company's CEO Raul Rodriguez said.

"We have signed an agreement and became local representatives of the Sputnik V vaccine ... The company has reserved the vaccines for 1.5 million people, two vaccines for each person," Rodriguez told the Oriental radio broadcaster on late Friday.

He added that the company was expecting the completion of the third phase of clinical trials of the Russian vaccine and the World Health Organization's (WHO) approval of Sputnik V.

Sputnik V was the pioneer vaccine for the entire worldRussia officially registered it on August 11. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and is currently completing phase 3 clinical trials.

Related Topics

World Russia Company August Agreement Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Stocks hold steady as virus surges

2 hours ago

Alternative to Trilateral Agreement on Karabakh is ..

2 hours ago

Trump Must Work With Biden to Ensure Smooth Transi ..

2 hours ago

Belarusian Opposition Council Denies Overhaul Rumo ..

2 hours ago

PR, PSM, PIA being restructured to curb financial ..

2 hours ago

UN Chief Says 2021 May Become Year of Quantum Leap ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.