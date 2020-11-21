Uruguayan Private Company Wants to Buy Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccines for 1.5Mln People - CEO

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) The Uruguayan private medical company of Casmu has reached an agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on purchasing coronavirus vaccines Sputnik V, developed in Russia, for 1.5 million people, company's CEO Raul Rodriguez said.

"We have signed an agreement and became local representatives of the Sputnik V vaccine ... The company has reserved the vaccines for 1.5 million people, two vaccines for each person," Rodriguez told the Oriental radio broadcaster on late Friday.

He added that the company was expecting the completion of the third phase of clinical trials of the Russian vaccine and the World Health Organization's (WHO) approval of Sputnik V.

Sputnik V was the pioneer vaccine for the entire world ” Russia officially registered it on August 11. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and is currently completing phase 3 clinical trials.