MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Juan Sartori, an Uruguayan businessman seeking a Senate seat, has told Sputnik that his billionaire father-in-law did not influence his decisions.

Sartori is married to Ekaterina Rybolovleva, a daughter of Russian potash tycoon Dmitry Rybolovlev.

"It is naive to think that the government's program could depend on this [Rybolovlev's investment]," he said.

The 38-year-old is with the opposition center-right National Party. He failed to secure its nomination to run for president in October's election.

The Uruguayan businessman admitted that his relationship with Rybolovlev was purely familial. "My in-law is the grandfather of my children," he stressed.

A source close to Rybolovlev told Sputnik earlier that the billionaire did not help fund Sartori's campaigns.