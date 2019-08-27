- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 04:21 PM
MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Juan Sartori, an Uruguayan businessman seeking a Senate seat, has told Sputnik that his billionaire father-in-law did not influence his decisions.
Sartori is married to Ekaterina Rybolovleva, a daughter of Russian potash tycoon Dmitry Rybolovlev.
"It is naive to think that the government's program could depend on this [Rybolovlev's investment]," he said.
The 38-year-old is with the opposition center-right National Party. He failed to secure its nomination to run for president in October's election.
The Uruguayan businessman admitted that his relationship with Rybolovlev was purely familial. "My in-law is the grandfather of my children," he stressed.
A source close to Rybolovlev told Sputnik earlier that the billionaire did not help fund Sartori's campaigns.