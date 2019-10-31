UrduPoint.com
Uruguayan Vice President Unsure If Chile's Pinera Will Survive In Office Through Protests

Uruguayan Vice President Lucia Topolansky told Sputnik on Thursday that she was not sure whether Chilean President Sebastian Pinera would survive in office through the ongoing violent protests in the Latin American country, which demand his resignation

"The issue [with the protests] in Chile has not been resolved and I am not sure whether Pinera will survive this. [The protesters] are demanding his resignation. ... [Pinera] has proposed holding a new election, however, I am not sure that this is really the sensible route for him," Topolansky said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Chilean Public Prosecutor's Office said that at least 23 people had been killed as a result of the nationwide protests in the country.

Chile has been mired in protests since early October when the authorities increased subway fares. On Monday, the protests renewed despite the fact that Pinera replaced key ministers, including the interior and finance ministers. In the capital of Santiago, protesters burned down a shopping mall, prompting the evacuation of a nearby hotel.

What started as peaceful public demonstrations has turned into wider discontent with social policies and violent clashes with law enforcement agencies. The demonstrators are protesting against poor free education and health services, low salaries and rising tariffs. The authorities had earlier declared a state of emergency and issued curfews in several big cities, however, they were lifted on Sunday.

