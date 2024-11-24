Uruguayans Head To Polls With Left Hoping For Comeback
Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Montevideo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Uruguayans headed to the polls Sunday, with the leftist alliance of celebrated ex-president Jose "Pepe" Mujica hoping to reclaim the country's top job five years after a right-wing victory driven by concerns over crime and taxes.
Former history teacher Yamandu Orsi of the leftist Frente Amplio (Broad Front) is going head-to-head with ex-veterinarian Alvaro Delgado of the National Party, a member of outgoing President Luis Lacalle Pou's center-right Republican Coalition.
Orsi, 57, is seen as the understudy of 89-year-old Mujica, a former guerrilla lionized as "the world's poorest president" during his 2010-2015 rule because of his modest lifestyle.
Orsi had garnered 43.9 percent of the October 27 first-round vote -- short of the 50-percent cutoff to avoid a runoff but ahead of the 26.
7 percent of ballots cast for Delgado, 55.
The pair came out on top of a crowded field of 11 candidates seeking to replace Lacalle Pou, who has a high approval rating but is barred constitutionally from seeking a second consecutive term.
Polls point to a tight race Sunday, with Orsi only marginally ahead in stated voter intention in South America's second-smallest country.
Other parties within the Republican Coalition have thrown their support behind Delgado since the first round, boosting his numbers.
"Conditions are in place for us to take charge... to make the changes the country needs," Orsi told a closing campaign rally Wednesday.
Delgado, for his part, told supporters Uruguay was better off today thanks to the Republican Coalition in charge, adding: "I am prepared" to lead.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
More Stories From World
-
Basel votes to stump up bucks to host Eurovision28 seconds ago
-
IPL auction records tumble as Pant and Iyer snapped up10 minutes ago
-
Six face trial in Paris for blackmailing Paul Pogba1 hour ago
-
Jaiswal and Kohli slam centuries as Australia stare at defeat2 hours ago
-
Norris applauds 'deserved' champion Verstappen2 hours ago
-
Frenchman who sleeps with alligators seeks refuge for venomous menagerie2 hours ago
-
Former Masters champion Reed seals dominant Hong Kong Open win2 hours ago
-
Afghan women turn to entrepreneurship under Taliban2 hours ago
-
Verstappen 'never thought' he'd win four world titles2 hours ago
-
Formula One: Las Vegas Grand Prix results2 hours ago
-
Edinburgh's alternative tour guides show 'more real' side of city2 hours ago
-
Verstappen wins fourth consecutive Formula One world title3 hours ago