BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) At least 70% of the Uruguayan population have been fully immunized against the coronavirus, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

"70% of the population of Uruguay received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine, and it is possible to reach the goal of 75%," the ministry said.

Overall, 2,482,063 Uruguayans have received two doses and 243,754 have received a booster shot, according to the ministry.

To date, a total of 384,181 COVID-19 cases and 6,015 related fatalities have been confirmed in Uruguay.