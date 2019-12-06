UrduPoint.com
Uruguay's Newly Elected Government Aims To Expand Cooperation With Russia - Senator

Fri 06th December 2019 | 12:31 AM

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The new government of Uruguay is set to expand cooperation with Russia, senator-elect from the conservative National Party, Jorge Gandini, told Sputnik on Thursday.

The presidential election in Uruguay was held at the end of November, in which Luis Lacalle Pou from the opposition conservative party was the winner.

He will assume office on March 1, 2020.

"We expect to have great cooperation with Russia, this is a country that has strengthened the economy, has great political influence and great opportunities in terms of consumption," Gandini said.

The senator added that Uruguay would have a rather difficult time on the Russian market in terms of competition with other countries, however, the country was ready to expand the bilateral cooperation.

