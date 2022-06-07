UrduPoint.com

Uruguay's President Cancels Trip To Summit Of Americas After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Published June 07, 2022

Uruguay's President Cancels Trip to Summit of Americas After Testing Positive for COVID-19

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2022) Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou canceled his visit to the Summit of the Americas hosted by the United States in Los Angeles as he contracted COVID-19.

"Because of my trip tomorrow to the Summit of the Americas in the US, I took a PCR test today. The result of the PCR was positive for COVID-19. As a result of this situation, I must cancel all activities for the next few days," Pou said on Twitter.

The Ninth Summit of the Americas is taking place from Monday to Friday, with the participants expected to discuss the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic on economies, social systems, healthcare and other fields.

The Summit of the Americas has already attracted significant public attention after the US decided not to invite Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela due to "the lack of democratic space and the human rights situations." In response, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced on Monday that he will boycott the event.

