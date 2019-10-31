UrduPoint.com
Uruguay's Presidential Candidate's Proposed Law Could Destabilize Nation - Vice President

Thu 31st October 2019 | 03:48 PM

Uruguayan Vice President Lucia Topolansky told Sputnik that if Luis Lacalle Pou of the opposition conservative National Party won the upcoming runoff election in late November and went forward with his plans to introduce his secretive law of "urgent consideration" to parliament, it may lead to destabilizing the country

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Uruguayan Vice President Lucia Topolansky told Sputnik that if Luis Lacalle Pou of the opposition conservative National Party won the upcoming runoff election in late November and went forward with his plans to introduce his secretive law of "urgent consideration" to parliament, it may lead to destabilizing the country.

On Sunday, Uruguay held a presidential election. However, no candidate reached a majority. The ruling leftist Broad Front party, headed by Daniel Martinez, gained 40.7 percent of the vote, while Pou secured 29.9 percent. Pou is now seeking to form a coalition with the other minor parties, which could secure him the presidency in the second round of the election on November 24. If Pou wins, he said he would introduce a bill with over 300 articles of "urgent consideration" to parliament, without detailing, however, what those entailed.

"[The law] and the right National Party coalition's first year in government will produce an enormous social mobilization.

I am doubtful that the coalition will be able to withstand and this will generate a lot of instability in Uruguay at a time when the region is already unstable," the vice president said.

Topolansky added that apparently there were many aspects to Pou's proposed law that were "unconstitutional."

Pou told the El Observador news outlet in July that he would finish the proposed legislation by the end of the year. However, the National Party candidate has intentionally kept details of the project undisclosed, which has garnered much public criticism.

In protest of Pou's secrecy, a so-called Paribanu Freitas entity created a petition on the Change.org global petitioning platform, demanding that the politician reveal the details of the proposed legislation ahead of the election. It says "a candidate who hides information is potentially a president who cheats." So far, over 62,000 people have signed the petition.

