Urumqi welcomes first shipment of Pakistani frozen fish

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) A shipment, consisting of 388 kilograms of various Pakistani seafood varieties, including frozen puffer fish, frozen catfish, and frozen sardines, is being efficiently and orderly unloaded at Urumqi Diwopu International Airport on December 6.

This marks the first import of seafood through Urumqi Aviation Port this year, China Economic Net reported on Friday.

After the import, this batch of frozen fish will be promptly transported to Nanjing, China, to be exhibited at the first "China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Frozen Product Trade and Exchange Conference".

Guan Jiangbo, head of the Comprehensive business Division at Urumqi Diwopu Airport Customs, mentioned that this import of frozen fish enriched the variety of goods being imported through the port.

“In the future, we’ll promote the import of high-quality goods, meeting the diverse demands of Chinese consumers,” he added.

Chai Ye, from the importing company based in Nanjing, termed this batch of frozen fish as an "exploratory move" by Pakistani merchants for participation in the exhibition. "If the market response is favorable, they plan to import more frozen seafood from Pakistan to the Chinese market."

