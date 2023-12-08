Open Menu

Urumqi Welcomes First Shipment Of Pakistani Frozen Fish

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Urumqi welcomes first shipment of Pakistani frozen fish

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) A shipment, consisting of 388 kilograms of various Pakistani seafood varieties, including frozen puffer fish, frozen catfish, and frozen sardines, is being efficiently and orderly unloaded at Urumqi Diwopu International Airport on December 6.

This marks the first import of seafood through Urumqi Aviation Port this year, China Economic Net reported on Friday.

After the import, this batch of frozen fish will be promptly transported to Nanjing, China, to be exhibited at the first "China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Frozen Product Trade and Exchange Conference".

Guan Jiangbo, head of the Comprehensive business Division at Urumqi Diwopu Airport Customs, mentioned that this import of frozen fish enriched the variety of goods being imported through the port.

“In the future, we’ll promote the import of high-quality goods, meeting the diverse demands of Chinese consumers,” he added.

Chai Ye, from the importing company based in Nanjing, termed this batch of frozen fish as an "exploratory move" by Pakistani merchants for participation in the exhibition. "If the market response is favorable, they plan to import more frozen seafood from Pakistan to the Chinese market."

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Import Business China Company Nanjing Urumqi Ye December Market From Airport

Recent Stories

Etihad Town’s biggest public event ETC Lights Up ..

Etihad Town’s biggest public event ETC Lights Up Lahore, Dec 9-10!

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

7 hours ago
 CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

16 hours ago
 PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

16 hours ago
 PML-N always worked for country’s development, p ..

PML-N always worked for country’s development, public welfare: Ranjha

16 hours ago
Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military ..

Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military exercises

16 hours ago
 Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways fo ..

Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways for Pakistan amid changing globa ..

16 hours ago
 Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity ..

Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity: study

16 hours ago
 Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan ' ..

Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan 'will work'

16 hours ago
 Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as ..

Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as seasonal discharge of water un ..

16 hours ago
 UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access ..

UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access via Israel crossing

16 hours ago

More Stories From World