Published February 07, 2022

US, 10 African Partners to Conduct Drills in Cote d'Ivoire February 15-28 - AFRICOM

The US military will participate in exercises with at least ten allied African countries in Cote d'Ivoire starting next week, the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said on Monday

"More than 400 service members from more than ten African partner and allied nations will participate in Flintlock 2022 in Cote d'Ivoire from Feb. 15-28, 2022," the statement said.

Flintlock is AFRICOM's largest annual special operations military and law enforcement exercise designed to strengthen the ability of key partner nations to counter violent extremist organizations, the statement said.

This exercise allows participant states, including Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, and Niger, as well as international partners Canada, France, the Netherlands, Norway and the United Kingdom, to enhance collaboration across borders, and provide security, the statement also said.

"Flintlock, as part of international investments in defense, diplomacy, and development, strengthens the collective ability of allied and partner nations to take on the challenges of today and the future," the statement added.

By cooperating, all partners enhance their mutual commitment to countering malign activity and violent extremism throughout the Sahel region, according to the statement.

