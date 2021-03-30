UrduPoint.com
US, 13 Other Nations Express Concerns Over WHO Study Of COVID-19 Origins - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 10:11 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) The United States and 13 other nations have jointly announced their concerns over the recent World Health Organization (WHO) study on the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic because it was late in coming out and failed to include complete data and samples, the US Department of State said in a media note on Tuesday.

"We join in expressing shared concerns regarding the recent WHO-convened study in China, Australia, Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Israel, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the Republic of Korea, Slovenia and the United Kingdom," the note said. "[I]t is equally essential that we voice our shared concerns that the international expert study on the source of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was significantly delayed and lacked access to complete, original data and samples."

