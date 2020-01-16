UrduPoint.com
US $1.5Bln Weapons Deal With Australia Includes 9 AEGIS-Equipped Frigates - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) US State Department approval of a massive $1.5 billion military sale for Australia calls for the construction of three warships equipped with AEGIS battle management systems and a long list of other weapons related to ballistic missile defense, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced in a press release.

"The proposed sale will enhance Australia's Surface Combatant capability by modernizing their existing three AEGIS capable Hobart Class Destroyers with the latest technology and capability, and delivering the first three (of nine) AEGIS capable Hunter Class Future Frigates," the release said on Wednesday. "The total estimated cost is $1.50 billion."

The release included a full-page list of other weapons, many of which are intended to expand Australia's "Integrated Air and Missile Defense capability and growth capability for Ballistic Missile Defense," the release said.

The Hobart Class frigates will provide air defense for accompanying ships in addition to land forces and infrastructure in coastal areas, according to a Royal Australian Navy website. In addition, each ship includes a surveillance helicopter.

The Hunter class frigates are one of the most advanced anti-submarine warships in the world, another Australian Navy website explained. The AEGIS Combat System incorporates phased array radar and the Standard Missile-2, which can destroy enemy aircraft and missiles at ranges exceeding 100 miles.

