UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US 2020 Election Polls Full Of 'Systematic Errors' - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 04:24 PM

US 2020 Election Polls Full of 'Systematic Errors' - Reports

Public opinion polls conducted during the 2020 US presidential election turned out to have an unprecedented number of errors, the Washington Post reported, citing a study by the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Public opinion polls conducted during the 2020 US presidential election turned out to have an unprecedented number of errors, the Washington Post reported, citing a study by the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR).

AAPOR reviewed data from 2,858 surveys, including 529 national and 1,572 state-level polls. It found that the polls exceeded the margin between presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump by 3.9 percentage points in national polls and by 4.3 percentage points in state surveys. Errors recorded during the 2020 vote were of "unusual magnitude," the highest in 40 years of national polling and in at least 20 years in state-wide polling.

"There was a systematic error that was found in terms of the overstatement for Democratic support across the board," Josh Clinton, the chairman of the task force, said as quoted by the newspaper, adding that "it didn't matter what type of poll you were doing, whether you're interviewing by phone or internet or whatever.

"

The experts were unable to draw definitive conclusions as to what exactly might have caused the errors and how exactly to improve their methodology in the next elections.

"Identifying conclusively why polls overstated the Democratic-Republican margin relative to the certified vote appears to be impossible with the available data," AAPOR report read.

Trump's repeated accusations of most polls being fake or faulty may have been one of the reasons for the flawed polls, the Washington Post wrote.

The election of the 46th president of the United States was held on November 3, 2020.

Related Topics

Election Internet Washington Vote Trump United States May November 2020 Post From

Recent Stories

Hajj sermon: Prophet (PBUH) asked people not to vi ..

1 minute ago

APFMA agrees to launch joint movement against rest ..

58 seconds ago

Head constable killed, one injured in firing incid ..

59 seconds ago

Taiwan approves local coronavirus vaccine for emer ..

1 minute ago

Iranian Oil Terminal Jask to Reach 1Mbd Export Cap ..

1 minute ago

MCF chalks out plan for cleanliness on Eidul Azha

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.