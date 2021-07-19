US 2020 Election Polls Full of 'Systematic Errors' - Reports

Public opinion polls conducted during the 2020 US presidential election turned out to have an unprecedented number of errors, the Washington Post reported, citing a study by the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Public opinion polls conducted during the 2020 US presidential election turned out to have an unprecedented number of errors, the Washington Post reported, citing a study by the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR).

AAPOR reviewed data from 2,858 surveys, including 529 national and 1,572 state-level polls. It found that the polls exceeded the margin between presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump by 3.9 percentage points in national polls and by 4.3 percentage points in state surveys. Errors recorded during the 2020 vote were of "unusual magnitude," the highest in 40 years of national polling and in at least 20 years in state-wide polling.

"There was a systematic error that was found in terms of the overstatement for Democratic support across the board," Josh Clinton, the chairman of the task force, said as quoted by the newspaper, adding that "it didn't matter what type of poll you were doing, whether you're interviewing by phone or internet or whatever.

"

The experts were unable to draw definitive conclusions as to what exactly might have caused the errors and how exactly to improve their methodology in the next elections.

"Identifying conclusively why polls overstated the Democratic-Republican margin relative to the certified vote appears to be impossible with the available data," AAPOR report read.

Trump's repeated accusations of most polls being fake or faulty may have been one of the reasons for the flawed polls, the Washington Post wrote.

The election of the 46th president of the United States was held on November 3, 2020.