MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The US 2020 elections are unlikely to improve relations between Russian upper house lawmakers and US senators, which remain frozen, Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian Federation Council's foreign affairs committee, said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the United States held Federal elections for the president and vice-president, 35 of 100 senators and all 435 members House representatives.

"Forecasts say that the balance of power won't change in the Senate," Kosachev said, as aired by the upper house's official tv channel.

It means that Republicans are likely to keep the majority, he added.

"Our interparliamentary ties are frozen.

Perhaps, we will be able to make contacts with individual senators, as it was in the past. But these senators are left alone or in an obvious minority, which in no way impact the position of the Senate as a whole," Kosachev said.

The interparliamentary cooperation between the two countries was suspended against the backdrop of the Ukrainian crisis erupted in 2014 and Crimea's reunification with Russia in March of the same year. Bilateral relations further deteriorated when Washington accused Moscow of meddling in its 2016 presidential election. Moscow has repeatedly denied interfering in either US or Ukrainian internal affairs.