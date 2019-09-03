UrduPoint.com
US 2020 Presidential Candidates Projected to Spend Record $6Bln to $10Bln on Ads - Reports

Candidates in the 2020 US presidential election race are projected to spend between $6 billion to $10 billion - an all-time record - on political advertising in the media, US media reported on Tuesday

Candidates in the 2020 US presidential election race are projected to spend between $6 billion to $10 billion - an all-time record - on political advertising in the media, US media reported on Tuesday.

The Kantar Media CMAG group projects total spending on political advertisements for the 2020 campaign to hit $6 billion, Forbes magazine reported.

The Group M advertising agency puts the likely total figure as high as $10 billion, far in excess of the $6.3 billion spent in 2016, the report said.

BIA Advisory Service expects advertisement spending in local media markets to reach $6.

55 billion with television advertisements to account for almost half of that at slightly over $3 billion, the report said.

BIA projected 21 percent of spending to go to the digital media with only 5 percent being spent on radio spots, the report said.

Cross Screen Media and Advanced Analytics are projecting major growth in the market for video advertising during the campaign to soar by 50 percent since the 2018 US midterm congressional elections to an estimated $6 billion next year, the report added.

