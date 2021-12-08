US 2022 Defense Budget Includes $7.1Bln For Pacific Deterrence With Focus on China - House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The $740 billion US defense budget earmarks $7.1 billion for operations in the Indo-Pacific region, with initiatives to address challenges from China such as risks to supply chains for critical defense systems, the US House of Representatives Armed Services Committee said on Tuesday

"The bill provides $7.1 billion for programs in PDI (Pacific Deterrence Initiative), while making prudent adjustments to funding levels on programs that are being poorly executed," a press release summarizing the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) said.

Concerning China, the legislation limits purchases of printed circuit boards that are subject to Chinese government control - a move intended to incentivize development of the technology by the United States and its allies, the release said.

The legislation also includes a statement of congressional support for the defense of Taiwan and a prohibition on Defense Department purchases of products made with forced labor from the Xinjiang region in Western China, the release added.

In addition, the legislation includes a statement of congressional support for the central role of US alliances and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region, including US military presence in South Korea and elsewhere, according to the release.

The US House of Representatives approved the measure on a 316-113 vote in September although the Senate has yet to pass its version of the legislation.