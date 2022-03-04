UrduPoint.com

US 2023 Defense Budget To Grow After Russia-Ukraine Conflict - House Armed Services Chair

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 12:00 AM

US 2023 Defense Budget to Grow After Russia-Ukraine Conflict - House Armed Services Chair

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The United States' defense spending budget for 2023 will be bigger than originally thought following the Russian military operation in Ukraine, House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith said on Thursday.

"Without question it's going to have to be bigger than we thought," Smith said during a panel discussion with the American Enterprise Institute. "The Russian invasion of Ukraine fundamentally altered what our national security posture and what our defense posture needs to be, it made it more complicated and it made it more expensive."

Last month, US media reported that Biden is expected to ask Congress for a defense budget next year exceeding $770 billion, a record level even beyond Trump administration requests.

Smith, a Democrat, added that there is no doubt the 2023 defense budget will go up.

Smith said the 2023 US defense spending budget is probably the most impactful and important budget that he has seen in his 25-year tenure in Congress.

Last Thursday, Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine in response to requests from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to defend themselves against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation was solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.

Since the operation began a large number of states across the globe - led by the US and Europe - have hit Russia with sanctions, bans, and restrictions targeting its financial, energy, defense, and media sectors - along with top political and business leaders.

On Wednesday, the UN General Assembly by a 141-5 vote, with 35 abstentions, passed a resolution demanding that Russia cease its military operation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution United Nations Business Ukraine Russia Europe Vote Budget Trump Luhansk Donetsk Enterprise United States Congress Media From Top Billion

Recent Stories

European equities slide, as oil drops off peaks

European equities slide, as oil drops off peaks

6 minutes ago
 One million people flee Ukraine in under a week: U ..

One million people flee Ukraine in under a week: UNHCR

6 minutes ago
 Migrants storm Spanish enclave for second day runn ..

Migrants storm Spanish enclave for second day running

6 minutes ago
 School watchman suspended on torturing minor girl

School watchman suspended on torturing minor girl

6 minutes ago
 Govt departments ensure implementation of 03% empl ..

Govt departments ensure implementation of 03% employment quota for disabled pers ..

6 minutes ago
 No progress possible without merit, transparency: ..

No progress possible without merit, transparency: Governor Punjab

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>