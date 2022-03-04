US 2023 Defense Budget to Grow After Russia-Ukraine Conflict - House Armed Services Chair

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The United States' defense spending budget for 2023 will be bigger than originally thought following the Russian military operation in Ukraine, House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith said on Thursday.

"Without question it's going to have to be bigger than we thought," Smith said during a panel discussion with the American Enterprise Institute. "The Russian invasion of Ukraine fundamentally altered what our national security posture and what our defense posture needs to be, it made it more complicated and it made it more expensive."

Last month, US media reported that Biden is expected to ask Congress for a defense budget next year exceeding $770 billion, a record level even beyond Trump administration requests.

Smith, a Democrat, added that there is no doubt the 2023 defense budget will go up.

Smith said the 2023 US defense spending budget is probably the most impactful and important budget that he has seen in his 25-year tenure in Congress.

Last Thursday, Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine in response to requests from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to defend themselves against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation was solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.

Since the operation began a large number of states across the globe - led by the US and Europe - have hit Russia with sanctions, bans, and restrictions targeting its financial, energy, defense, and media sectors - along with top political and business leaders.

On Wednesday, the UN General Assembly by a 141-5 vote, with 35 abstentions, passed a resolution demanding that Russia cease its military operation in Ukraine.