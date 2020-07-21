UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, 21-Partners Begin SEACAT Drill As Virtual Symposium Due To COVID-19 - NAVY

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 08:13 PM

US, 21-Partners Begin SEACAT Drill as Virtual Symposium Due to COVID-19 - NAVY

The US-led Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training exercise (SEACAT) commenced in a virtual format this year with the largest contingent of American allies and partners in the event's 19-year history, the Navy said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The US-led Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training exercise (SEACAT) commenced in a virtual format this year with the largest contingent of American allies and partners in the event's 19-year history, the Navy said in a press release on Tuesday.

"SEACAT takes shape as a virtual maritime domain symposium, consisting of presentations, live question and answer sessions, panel discussions and interactive small group breakout sessions with representatives from 22 participating nations," the release said.

The July 21-23 exercise, which is limited to a virtual format due to the coronavirus pandemic, attracted the most participants ever, nearly double last year's 11 nations when the drill featured 14 warships ships and more than 400 personnel operating in the Indo-Pacific region, according to the Navy.

Participating nations include Australia, Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Portugal, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Timor-Leste, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and the United States, the release said.

Related Topics

India Thailand Australia Bangladesh Sri Lanka Canada France Germany Singapore Indonesia United Kingdom Brunei Portugal Japan United States Philippines Cambodia Malaysia Vietnam July Event From Asia New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Free COVID-19 tests for citizens and residents in ..

30 minutes ago

US Citizens More Aware of Racism, More Ready to Su ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange reintroduces rulebook

1 minute ago

Outgoing AIGP expresses displeasure over performan ..

1 minute ago

Chelsea 'a long way' behind Liverpool, warns Lampa ..

1 minute ago

Ankara Seeks to Contribute to Niger's Development ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.