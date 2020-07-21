US, 21-Partners Begin SEACAT Drill as Virtual Symposium Due to COVID-19 - NAVY

The US-led Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training exercise (SEACAT) commenced in a virtual format this year with the largest contingent of American allies and partners in the event's 19-year history, the Navy said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The US-led Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training exercise (SEACAT) commenced in a virtual format this year with the largest contingent of American allies and partners in the event's 19-year history, the Navy said in a press release on Tuesday.

"SEACAT takes shape as a virtual maritime domain symposium, consisting of presentations, live question and answer sessions, panel discussions and interactive small group breakout sessions with representatives from 22 participating nations," the release said.

The July 21-23 exercise, which is limited to a virtual format due to the coronavirus pandemic, attracted the most participants ever, nearly double last year's 11 nations when the drill featured 14 warships ships and more than 400 personnel operating in the Indo-Pacific region, according to the Navy.

Participating nations include Australia, Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Portugal, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Timor-Leste, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and the United States, the release said.