UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US $249Mln Program Targets COVID-19 Test Machines With Results In Minutes - Health Dept.

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 12:20 AM

US $249Mln Program Targets COVID-19 Test Machines With Results in Minutes - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) The United States aims to increase the availability and types of novel coronavirus tests with a $248.7 million investment in seven biotech firms, including three making tiny machines that yield results in as little as 15 minutes, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said in a press release on Friday.

"NIH's Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) initiative has awarded contracts to seven biomedical diagnostic companies to support a range of new lab-based and point-of-care tests that could significantly increase the number, type and availability of tests by millions per week as early as September 2020," the release said.

Three of the companies make testing machines, one of which pictured in the release resembles a desktop electric pencil sharpener in both shape and size, while four of the companies rely on lab-based tests, the release said.

Companies listed in the release include the biotech firm Mesa Biotech, which produces a hand-held device with a removable cartridge that displays test results in about a half hour.

Another machine made by the biotech firm Quidel delivers results within 15 minutes. Thousands Quidel analyzers are already in use and the Department of Health and Human Services has identified the technology for use in nursing homes.

In some areas of the United States, efforts to battle the novel coronavirus pandemic have been hampered by delays of a week or more for results requiring laboratory analysis.

Related Topics

Technology Mesa United States September 2020 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHAP conducts 54,727 additional COVID-19 tests in ..

41 minutes ago

UAE launches annual charitable Eid clothing projec ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed honour UAE ..

3 hours ago

US Funding Boosts Odds of at Least 1 COVID-19 Vacc ..

55 minutes ago

EU reserves 300 mn doses of potential Sanofi virus ..

55 minutes ago

Russian Airline Pobeda to Start Flights From Mosco ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.