US, 25 Nation African Air Forces Liaison Group Develop 10-Year Strategy - Pentagon

Liaison officers from 25 African nations and the United States developed a ten-year strategic plan for the Association of African Air Forces (AAAF), the US Defense Department said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) Liaison officers from 25 African nations and the United States developed a ten-year strategic plan for the Association of African Air Forces (AAAF), the US Defense Department said in a press release on Monday.

"We had a tabletop exercise that got the partners to think about what the association would look like in ten years. The scenario centered around a natural disaster in a fictitious country and facilitated a lot of conversation among the association members," AAAF Secretary General and US Air Force Col.

Kenneth Herndon said in the release.

The liaison officers attended the February 17-20 working group to discuss the goals of the organization, including creating the strategic plan, as well as conduct breakout sessions so each of the groups could target a different goal of the AAAF, the release also said.

The group expects to formally approve the strategic plan at the next meeting, the release added.

US Air Forces Africa and the Zambian Air Force co-hosted the event.