UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US $2Trln COVID-19 Package Fails To Address New York's Revenue Loss - Governor

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

US $2Trln COVID-19 Package Fails to Address New York's Revenue Loss - Governor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The $2 trillion US coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus provides New York State with $5 billion to respond to the outbreak, yet falls short of addressing the state's lost revenue, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"New York State receives $5 billion from the stimulus. And it's earmarked only for COVID virus expenses, which means it does absolutely nothing for us in terms of lost revenue to the state," Cuomo said. "The Congressional action, in my opinion, simply failed to address the governmental need.

"

New York will lose $10-15 billion in revenue due to the pandemic, which is "a ton of money" for the state's budget, according to the governor.

"I am disappointed... I find it irresponsible; I find that reckless," Cuomo said, adding that this was the opportunity to "put politics aside."

On Thursday, New York State reported 385 deaths related to COVID-19, while 37,258 people tested poise for the virus.

Related Topics

Governor Budget York New York Money From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen calls on OIC Member States to unite a ..

18 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Suicide Attack on a Sikh Pla ..

18 minutes ago

The fear of being infected by the coronavirus has ..

21 minutes ago

3 in 5 (60%) Pakistanis feel confident that corona ..

23 minutes ago

Oxford University launches world’s first COVID-1 ..

26 minutes ago

Responsivity Continuum: Emerging Cornerstone of Pa ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.