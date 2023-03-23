US, 37 Allies Ask OSCE to Examine Alleged Rights Abuses in Belarus - State Dept.

The Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe will investigate alleged rights abuses in Belarus following a request by the United States and 37 of its allies, US State Department spokesperson Vendant Patel on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe will investigate alleged rights abuses in Belarus following a request by the United States and 37 of its allies, US State Department spokesperson Vendant Patel on Thursday.

"The United States and 37 other countries have invoked the OSCE Moscow Mechanism requesting that the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's (OSCE) Office of Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) establish an expert mission to examine the dire and continuous deterioration of the human rights situation in Belarus," Patel said in the statement.

The invocation will lead to the creation of an expert mission that will examine the human rights situation in Belarus as well as Belarusian "complicity" in the conflict in Ukraine, the statement said.

The mission will also investigate Belarus' adherence to its OSCE commitments and the effects of President Alexander Lukashenko's actions on the country's civil society, the press and the rule of law, the statement added.

The OSCE Moscow Mechanism was previously invoked in relation to Russia in July 2022, when the United States and dozens of partner countries used it to establish an expert mission to review the human rights situation inside Russia.