US, 4 Coalition Allies Condemn Attacks on Bases in Kurdistan - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) The United States and the governments of the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy have condemned Wednesday's missile attacks on US and coalition installations in Iraqi Kurdistan and warned they would not be tolerated, a joint statement released by the Department of State said on Friday.

"We, the governments of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America condemn in the strongest terms the April 14 attacks in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region," the statement said.

The five governments will back Iraq's investigation into the attacks and they remain committed to the struggle against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), the statement added.

"Together, our governments will support the government of Iraq's investigation into the attacks to ensure that those responsible will be held accountable. We are united in our view that attacks on US and Coalition personnel and facilities will not be tolerated and reiterate our steadfast commitment to the fight against ISIS [Islamic State]," it said.

On late Wednesday, a source in the Iraqi security agencies told Sputnik that the military camp of the Turkish Armed Forces in northern Iraq and the airport in Erbil had been subject to missile attacks.