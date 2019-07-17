UrduPoint.com
US, 5 Allies Call On Parties In Libya To Disassociate From Terrorists - Joint Statement

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 01:30 AM

US, 5 Allies Call on Parties in Libya to Disassociate From Terrorists - Joint Statement

The Trump administration and five of its allies said in a joint statement on Tuesday that they have called for an immediate end to the ongoing clashes around Tripoli in Libya and have a called for the warring parties to return to political negotiations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) The Trump administration and five of its allies said in a joint statement on Tuesday that they have called for an immediate end to the ongoing clashes around Tripoli in Libya and have a called for the warring parties to return to political negotiations.

"The governments of Egypt, France, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States... call for an immediate de-escalation and halt to the current fighting and urge the prompt return to the UN-mediated political process," the statement said.

The six countries also expressed their "deep concern" about the ongoing hostilities around the city of Tripoli, the statement said.

"We note our deep concerns about the ongoing attempts by terrorist groups to exploit the security vacuum in the country, call on all parties to the Tripoli conflict to dissociate themselves from all such terrorists," the statement said.

The current cycle of violence had so far claimed nearly 1,100 lives, displaced 100,000 people, fueled a growing humanitarian emergency and exacerbated human migration in the Mediterranean, the statement noted.

The fighting has also threatened to destabilize Libya's energy sector, the statement said.

