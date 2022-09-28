US, 5 Central Asian States Discussed Cooperation at UN General Assembly - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Senior US representatives have discussed regional cooperation with the top diplomats and officials from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyztan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan during the 77th annual session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the US State Department said on Wednesday.

"On September 22, during the 77th annual session of the UN General Assembly, foreign ministers and representatives from the United States, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan met to discuss regional cooperation and continued engagement through the C5+1 diplomatic platform," the State Department said in a statement.

The officials discussed the benefits of their countries' partnership and emphasized the continued commitment to uphold the UN Charter, the statement said.

"The participants also emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and security, as well as resolving disputes through diplomatic means," the statement added.

In addition, the countries reiterated the importance of engaging in greater cooperation and highlighted the importance of the C5+1 Working Groups on Economy, Energy and Environment, and Security meeting on a regular basis, according to the statement.