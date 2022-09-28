UrduPoint.com

US, 5 Central Asian States Discussed Cooperation At UN General Assembly - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2022 | 09:17 PM

US, 5 Central Asian States Discussed Cooperation at UN General Assembly - State Dept.

Senior US representatives have discussed regional cooperation with the top diplomats and officials from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyztan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan during the 77th annual session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the US State Department said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Senior US representatives have discussed regional cooperation with the top diplomats and officials from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyztan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan during the 77th annual session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the US State Department said on Wednesday.

"On September 22, during the 77th annual session of the UN General Assembly, foreign ministers and representatives from the United States, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan met to discuss regional cooperation and continued engagement through the C5+1 diplomatic platform," the State Department said in a statement.

The officials discussed the benefits of their countries' partnership and emphasized the continued commitment to uphold the UN Charter, the statement said.

"The participants also emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and security, as well as resolving disputes through diplomatic means," the statement added.

In addition, the countries reiterated the importance of engaging in greater cooperation and highlighted the importance of the C5+1 Working Groups on Economy, Energy and Environment, and Security meeting on a regular basis, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations New York Uzbekistan Tajikistan Turkmenistan United States Kazakhstan September From Top

Recent Stories

Swedish Police Hand Over Investigation Into Nord S ..

Swedish Police Hand Over Investigation Into Nord Stream Gas Leaks to Security Se ..

5 minutes ago
 Portugal to Save Energy by Limiting Christmas Ligh ..

Portugal to Save Energy by Limiting Christmas Lighting, Encouraging Remote Work ..

5 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to prevent smuggling of urea fer ..

DC chairs meeting to prevent smuggling of urea fertilizers specific for Kharan

5 minutes ago
 Director of Human Rights gives introduction about ..

Director of Human Rights gives introduction about NAP, Business & Human Rights

18 minutes ago
 US Treasury Official Says Process of Setting Price ..

US Treasury Official Says Process of Setting Price for Cap Deal on Russian Oil H ..

18 minutes ago
 One more reports positive for COVID-19 in Balochis ..

One more reports positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.