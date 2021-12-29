UrduPoint.com

US 7-Day Average For New COVID-19 Cases Up 60% From Previous Week, Deaths Down By 7% - CDC

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2021 | 11:19 PM

The US seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is up to 240,400 per day that represents a 60% increase over the previous week, while deaths are down by 7%, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday

"The current seven-day daily average of cases is about 240,400 cases per day, an increase of about 60% over the previous week. The rapid increase in cases you're seeing across the country is in large part a reflection of the exceptional transmissible Omicron variant," Walensky said during a press briefing. "The seven-day average of daily deaths are about 1,100 per day, which is a decrease of about 7% over the previous week.

The seven-day average of hospital admissions with severe coronavirus infections is about 9,000 per day - an increase of about 14% over the previous week, Walensky said.

CDC expects the coronavirus Omicron variant to continue circulating across the United States in the coming weeks, Walensky added.

On Tuesday, the United States reported a record 265,000 coronavirus cases, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. The second highest number of cases, nearly 252,000, was reported on January 11.

