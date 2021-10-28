US 7-Day Average in COVID-19 Cases Decreases By16 Percent - Health Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The seven-day average in coronavirus cases shows a 16 percent decrease compared to last week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CD) Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters on Wednesday.

"As of yesterday, the 7-day daily average in cases was about 65,900 per day.

This represents 16 percent decrease over the previous week," Walensky said during a virtual press briefing.

The United States is moving in the right direction but the number of cases is still high, she said, adding that Americans should continue to be vigilant during the colder and dryer winter months.

Walensky also said the number of hospitalizations also shows a serious decrease.

COVID-19-associated deaths also continue to decline, she added.