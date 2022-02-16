US 7-Day Average of COVID-19 Cases Down 40% From Last Week - CDC Director

Daily COVID-19 cases in the United States decreased by approximately 40% since last week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Daily COVID-19 cases in the United States decreased by approximately 40% since last week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday.

"The current 7-day daily average of cases is about 147,000 cases per day, a decrease of about 40% over the previous week. The 7-day average of hospital admissions is about 9,500 per day, a decrease of about 28% over the previous week. And the 7-day average of daily deaths are about 2,200 per day, which is a decrease of about 9% over the previous week. Omicron cases are declining and we are all cautiously optimistic about the trajectory we are on," Walensky told a press briefing.

Despite falling infection, hospitalization and death counts, individuals who are feeling unwell or have been exposed to the coronavirus are still encouraged to wear masks, Walensky said.

Continued vaccination and boosting efforts will be critical in maintaining the downward trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci also said during the briefing.

The CDC is in the process of reviewing much of its public health guidance, including on masking, as COVID-19 cases dwindle, Walensky added.