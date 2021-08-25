US 7-day Average of COVID-19 Deaths Up 23% - CDC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) A 7-day average of daily COVID-19 related deaths increased 23 percent over the previous week to reach nearly 740 fatalities every day, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Rochelle Walensky told reporters on Tuesday.

"7-day average of daily death increased to 739 per day and increase of 23 percent from the previous 7-day period," Walensky said in a press briefing.

The CDC reported 157,000 new COVID-19 cases last Friday.

"Our 7-day average is about 137,000 cases per day. This represents the increase of nearly 12 percent from the prior 7-day average," she added.

Walensky warned that the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths are continuing to rise.

As White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients noted at the same briefing, more than 200 million Americans got at least the first vaccine shot, and 171 million are Americans fully vaccinated.