US 737 MAX Takes Off For First Flight In US Skies Since Grounding

US 737 MAX Takes Off for First Flight in US Skies Since Grounding

American Airlines flew the first flight of Boeing's 737 MAX on Tuesday after 20 months of the jet's grounding by US aviation authorities following two fatal crashes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) American Airlines flew the first flight of Boeing's 737 MAX on Tuesday after 20 months of the jet's grounding by US aviation authorities following two fatal crashes.

American's Flight 718 on the MAX took off from Miami International Airport at 10:30 a.m. ET (15:30 GMT) for New York's LaGuardia Airport, broadcast coverage showed. Brazil's airline Gol had previously resumed flights of the MAX earlier in December.

More Stories From World

