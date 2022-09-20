US 7th Fleet Destroyer, Canadian Frigate Transit Taiwan Strait - Navy

The USS Higgins and the Canadian HMSC Vancouver transited the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday, amid heightened US-China tensions over Taiwan's political status, the Navy's 7th Fleet said in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The USS Higgins and the Canadian HMSC Vancouver transited the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday, amid heightened US-China tensions over Taiwan's political status, the Navy's 7th Fleet said in a press release.

"Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76), in cooperation with Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Vancouver (FFH 331), conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit Sept. 20 (local time) through waters where high seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law," the release said.

It added that the transit demonstrated "the commitment of the United States and our allies and partners to a free and open Indo-Pacific."