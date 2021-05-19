UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US 7th Fleet Warship Transits Taiwan Strait - Indo-Pacific Command

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 02:30 AM

US 7th Fleet Warship Transits Taiwan Strait - Indo-Pacific Command

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The United States has sent the Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyer Curtis Wilbur through the Taiwan Strait to demonstrate its commitment to free navigation in the region, the Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) said.

"The ship's transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The United States military will continue to fly, sail, and operate anywhere international law allows," a command press release said on Tuesday.

In 2020, the United States operationally challenged 28 different excessive maritime claims by 19 different nations, the Defense Department said in a recent report.

Many of the challenges target Chinese claims, especially in the South China Sea, the northern portion consisting of a 100-mile-wide Taiwan Strait.

China considers Taiwan a rebel province and routinely protests whenever US warships transits the strait, as in April, following a similar voyage by the destroyer John S. McCain.

Related Topics

China United States April 2020

Recent Stories

Ajman Police break Guinness World Record with long ..

2 hours ago

SEC forms committee to remove encroachments from a ..

3 hours ago

Arabian Travel Market hosts summit on Saudi touris ..

3 hours ago

Sindh High Court allows vegetable,fruit traders to ..

1 hour ago

India offers reward for Olympic medalist wanted in ..

1 hour ago

No New Oil, Gas Fields Required in IAE's Roadmap f ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.