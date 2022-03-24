US $800Mln Security Package for Ukraine to Start Arriving on Thursday - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The next US security package for Ukraine consisting of weapons systems and other military equipment in the amount of $800 million will begin to arrive in the country on Thursday, a senior US Defense Department official said.

"The first flight of material form the next big tranche of the $800 million package that the President (Biden) announced, that also should be starting to arrive here, the first flight should be planning to arrive within the next day or so," the official said during a conference call from Brussels on Wednesday.

The official said the last deliveries of the earlier $350 million worth US security package for Ukraine will be completed in the coming days as well.