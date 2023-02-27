UrduPoint.com

US 8th Air Force Strike Command Chief Fires 6 Commanders At Minot Base - Report

The head of the US 8th Air Force has sacked two air group commanders and approved the removal of four more in a shake up at Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota, the Air Force Strike Command (AFSC) announced on Monday

"Major General Andrew Gebara, commander of 8th Air Force, relieved two commanders today from their positions of leadership at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, due to a loss of confidence in their ability to complete their assigned duties," the AFSC said in a statement.

Gebara relieved the Commanders of the 5th Mission Support Group and the 5th Logistics Readiness Squadron.

Also, four more officers described as subordinate leaders were relieved by commanders at the same base, the statement said.

"Eighth Force continues to safeguard global combat power and conduct around-the-clock strategic deterrence operations in a safe, secure and effective manner. Our mission is foundational to our nation's defense," Gebara said in the statement.

Minot Air Force base is the only dual-wing nuclear capable base in the US Air Force that has two different elements of the nuclear strategic triad. The 5th Bomb Wing operates 26 B-52 strategic bombers and the 91st Missile Wing operates 150 intercontinental ballistic missile sites.

