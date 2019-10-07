(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) The United States ' decision to withdraw its troops from northeast Syria and abandon Kurdish forces there ahead of Turkey 's planned military operation is a big mistake, former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said in a statement on Monday.

"We must always have the backs of our allies, if we expect them to have our back," Haley said via Twitter. "The Kurds were instrumental in our successful fight against ISIS [Islamic State terror group, outlawed in Russia] in Syria. Leaving them to die is a big mistake."

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Ankara may launch a military operation in Syria east of the Euphrates River in the coming days.

Erdogan said Turkey intends to clear the border area of Kurdish militants, create a security zone and accommodate Syrian refugees.

The Trump administration announced late on Sunday that it has started withdrawing US troops from northeast Syria and would not "support or be involved in" Turkey's operation.

The United States has backed Kurdish forces in Syria as allies in the fight against the Islamic State, but Turkey considers them to be an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Turkey has classified the PKK as a terrorist organization.