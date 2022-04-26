US Abandons Virtually All Contacts With Russia - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) After the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, the United States abandoned almost all contacts with Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"For reasons well known, the United States withdrew from virtually all contacts due to the fact that we were forced to stand up for the Russians in Ukraine, who were bombed for eight years without any reaction from the West, except for encouragement of the Russophobic and neo-Nazi actions of the Kiev regime," the minister said on the air of the Bolshaya Igra ("Big Game") show on Channel One.