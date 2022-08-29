UrduPoint.com

US Ability To Verify Deaths Of American Citizens In Ukraine Limited - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2022 | 11:52 PM

The ability of the United States to verify American casualties in Ukraine is limited, State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said on Monday

"Our ability to verify reports of deaths of US citizens in Ukraine is limited," Patel told a briefing, adding that they cannot provide the number of Americans killed there.

