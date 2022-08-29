US Ability to Verify Deaths of American Citizens in Ukraine Limited - State Dept.

The ability of the United States to verify American casualties in Ukraine is limited, State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said on Monday

"Our ability to verify reports of deaths of US citizens in Ukraine is limited," Patel told a briefing, adding that they cannot provide the number of Americans killed there.