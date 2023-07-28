US Abrams Tanks Will Arrive on Ukrainian Battlefield in September - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) US-made Abrams tanks will make their way onto the battlefield in Ukraine in September, Politico reported, citing six people familiar with the planning

A number of Abrams tanks will arrive in Germany in August, where they will be refurbished prior to delivery in Ukraine, the report said on Thursday.

The initial tranche will include six to eight tanks, the report said.

The US plans to send 31 in total, the report added.