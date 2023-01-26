UrduPoint.com

US Abrams Tanks Will Not Be In Ukraine In Time For Spring Counteroffensive - Nuland

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2023 | 10:46 PM

US Abrams Tanks Will Not Be in Ukraine in Time for Spring Counteroffensive - Nuland

US Abrams tanks will not be delivered to Ukraine in time for the spring offensive, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) US Abrams tanks will not be delivered to Ukraine in time for the spring offensive, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Thursday.

"Abrams, as you know, are very sophisticated tanks and they require significant training," Nuland told a Senate hearing.

"So even as we approved them yesterday it's gonna take some time to get them to the battlefield, so this is not something that's going to appear in time for the spring offensive."

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Ukraine Victoria

Recent Stories

Crown Prince visits Sharjah Safari

Crown Prince visits Sharjah Safari

6 minutes ago
 Govt committed to resolve problems of overseas Pak ..

Govt committed to resolve problems of overseas Pakistanis: Federal Minister for ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia Sees Record Increase in Housing Supply in 2 ..

Russia Sees Record Increase in Housing Supply in 2022 - Statistics

2 minutes ago
 Forman Christian College University (FCCU) hosts s ..

Forman Christian College University (FCCU) hosts seminar on anti smog drive

2 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues notices in j ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues notices in journalists' legislation case

2 minutes ago
 Municipal commissioner authorized 46 workers to co ..

Municipal commissioner authorized 46 workers to continue work on contract basis

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.