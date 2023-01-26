US Abrams Tanks Will Not Be in Ukraine in Time for Spring Counteroffensive - Nuland

US Abrams tanks will not be delivered to Ukraine in time for the spring offensive, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) US Abrams tanks will not be delivered to Ukraine in time for the spring offensive, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Thursday.

"Abrams, as you know, are very sophisticated tanks and they require significant training," Nuland told a Senate hearing.

"So even as we approved them yesterday it's gonna take some time to get them to the battlefield, so this is not something that's going to appear in time for the spring offensive."