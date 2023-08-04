The United States is concerned about China's increased investment in the critical infrastructure of Latin America, US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) head Laura Richardson said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The United States is concerned about China's increased investment in the critical infrastructure of Latin America, US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) head Laura Richardson said on Friday.

"I am absolutely concerned about that," Richardson said during a discussion at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Richardson pointed out that China is "at the top of the list" as a pacing challenge for the United States in Latin America.

The SOUTHCOM chief expressed concern over China's increased activities at such strategic waterways as the Panama Canal and the Strait of Magellan.

Richardson also said China could use the capacities there to reach not only civilian goals but military goals as well.

"The PRC (People's Republic of China) is building capability in these waterways," she said.

China has no military bases in Latin America but it is very likely that Beijing will establish them in the future, Richardson added.